Financial Comparison: Lufax (NYSE:LU) vs. Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 5.96% 6.06% 0.36%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lufax and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 6 0 2.50 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 48.29%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $345.80 million 0.29 $5.41 million $0.22 20.36

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Lufax on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. The company services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

