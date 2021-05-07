Financial Analysis: thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) vs. PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and PreveCeutical Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 30.89% -164.43% -15.29% PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -391.05%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and PreveCeutical Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 1 1 0 2.50 PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.30%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than PreveCeutical Medical.

Volatility & Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and PreveCeutical Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $32.37 billion 0.26 $10.74 billion N/A N/A PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats PreveCeutical Medical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Plant Technology segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface ship building, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc., a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program, which provide relief from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptide therapeutic applications; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions. It also provides medicinal cannabis-based products. PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

