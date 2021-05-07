Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.
Shares of FITB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 93,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,380. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 205,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
