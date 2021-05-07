Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 93,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,380. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 205,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.