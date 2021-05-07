Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 205,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.1% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 118,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

