Fiera Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

FSZ stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,519. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.68.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSZ shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.96.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

