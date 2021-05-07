Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.66. 15,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of -839.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

