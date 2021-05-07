Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

FIS opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of -843.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

