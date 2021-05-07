FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 276,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

