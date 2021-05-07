FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $350.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $313.35. 28,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,435. FedEx has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $311.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,266 shares of company stock worth $42,499,757 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

