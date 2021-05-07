FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) VP John L. Merino Sells 10,000 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John L. Merino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00.

FDX stock opened at $310.96 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $311.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

