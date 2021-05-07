Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.

Shares of FRT opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

