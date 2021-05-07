Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. Analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

