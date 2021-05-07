FansTime 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $861,518.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $861,518.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.00 or 0.00810572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00102500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,101.75 or 0.08893291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

