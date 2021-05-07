Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $428.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 101.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 88,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

