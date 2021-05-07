Falcon Minerals Co. (FLMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of FLMN opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

