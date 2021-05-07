Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,495.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,422 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook stock opened at $320.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

