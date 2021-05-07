ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.30

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 5976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.79.

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,291 shares of company stock worth $6,399,412 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 874.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after acquiring an additional 89,446 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 776.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 56,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

