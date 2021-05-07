Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 143.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.5% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 319,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.61.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.