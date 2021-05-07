Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 204,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,297. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

