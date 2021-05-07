Exeter Financial LLC Buys 549 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. 17,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

