Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 2.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 48,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.