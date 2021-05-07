Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.70.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock worth $10,470,998 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

