Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVVTY traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $190.32. 531,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $201.76.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

