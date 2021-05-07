Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVVTY traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $190.32. 531,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $201.76.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Analyst Recommendations for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.