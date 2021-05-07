Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Evolent Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE EVH traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,890. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

