Evogene Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Evogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EVGN opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

