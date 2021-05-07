EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVOP. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. 12,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,174 shares of company stock worth $3,108,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.