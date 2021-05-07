Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,770,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

