Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.70.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Everi by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.