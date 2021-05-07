Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target hoisted by Macquarie from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.70.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,321. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Everi by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Everi by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.