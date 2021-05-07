Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 57,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,321. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

