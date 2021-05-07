Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 31080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

EVRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 52.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,306 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

