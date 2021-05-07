Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Evergy updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

EVRG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,784. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

