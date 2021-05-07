Evergy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

EVRG stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

