Evergy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
EVRG stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
