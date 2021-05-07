Evercore ISI Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.