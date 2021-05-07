Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stake Lowered by Ennismore Fund Management Ltd

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Everbridge accounts for 4.5% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,317,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Everbridge by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after purchasing an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.74. 12,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,350. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

