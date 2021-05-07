EULAV Asset Management Takes $13.19 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,186,000. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of DraftKings as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Shares of DKNG traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. 922,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,845,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

