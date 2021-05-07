EULAV Asset Management Sells 90,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 1.5% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Waste Connections worth $54,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $123.34. 9,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,418. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.