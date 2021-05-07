EULAV Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,848. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

