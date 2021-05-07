EULAV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.11. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.