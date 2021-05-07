EULAV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,275. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.