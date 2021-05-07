EULAV Asset Management Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.19. 313,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.77. The company has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

