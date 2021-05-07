EULAV Asset Management Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.90. 3,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,101. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.27 and a 52 week high of $564.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.61. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.