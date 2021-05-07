Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $204.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $250.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

ETSY traded up $7.58 on Thursday, hitting $165.26. 319,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

