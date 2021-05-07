Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66.

On Monday, April 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $157.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.54.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.