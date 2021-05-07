Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.97 million and $1.11 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.87 or 0.06101667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00202228 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,709,993 coins and its circulating supply is 181,680,580 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.