Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.65.

ERO stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.22. 129,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.29. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$14.54 and a 52-week high of C$28.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

