Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,190.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.38), with a volume of 28,368 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £647.91 million and a PE ratio of 69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,190 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,060.56.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

