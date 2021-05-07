Ergo Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00006814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $124.99 million and $728,948.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.52 or 0.06609481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.22 or 0.02466166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.78 or 0.00627849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00239626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.65 or 0.00885889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.92 or 0.00729297 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.10 or 0.00542894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

