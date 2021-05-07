Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $27.53. Equity Commonwealth shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 32,349 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

