Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after buying an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,770,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

